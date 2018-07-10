Former Tiger Mike Williams holding free football camp July 21

Columbia, SC- Former Clemson University All -American and now LA Chargers Wide Receiver, Mike Williams will host his first free youth football camp and community fun on Saturday July 21, 2018 at the Lake Marion High School football stadium. The camp is free for ages 6-17 and will be held from 9AM-11: 30AM with on site registration starting at 8:00AM. All campers will receive a free T-shirt and gift.

The day will also include a community fun day following the camp from 12PM-4PM. There will be free food, vendors, giveaways, games, and fun for the entire family.

“I am excited about returning to my former high school to host my first youth football camp and back to school community fun day,” said Williams . “This is truly a blessing for me to give back to the community that has blessed me my entire life. I grateful for the opportunity to partner with my former high school and many others to make all of this possible. It will be a full day of fun and activities for the entire family.”

WHO: Former Clemson University All American and LA Chargers Wide Receiver Mike Williams

WHAT: Youth Football Camp & Back To School Community Fun Day

WHEN: Saturday July 21st , 2018 Camp Registration: 8:00AM

Camp Activities: 9AM-11: 30AM

Back To School Fun Day: 12PM-4PM

WHERE: Lake Marion High School Football Stadium (3656 Tee Vee Rd Santee, SC)