National League handles American League in CPL All-Star Show in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — For the first time since 2007, the Coastal Plain League All-Stars were back in the Midlands.

On Monday night, the Lexington County Blowfish played host to the 2018 All-Star Show, featuring the best talent from the CPL’s 16 teams.

The National League got off to a hot start, posting four runs in the bottom of the first on its way to a 9-4 win over the American League. Lexington County’s own Connor Tate (Georgia Bulldogs) finished his night 2-for-2 with 2 RBI’s on his way to being named Hitter of the Game.

Clemson’s Elijah Henderson recorded a hit as well for NL, going 1-for-1 in his first All-Star Game appearance.

The 2019 All-Star Game will be held in Savannah.