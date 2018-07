Riverbanks Zoo gives you reason to roar

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Some of Riverbanks Zoo’s newest residents are ready for their public debut.

The folks at the zoo say their three lion cubs are now big enough to explore their outdoor habitat.

Your first chance to see the cubs will be Thursday morning at 9 in the morning.

A contest to name the cubs will take place as well. to find out more on how you can take part in voting for your favorites you can log onto their website at http://riverbanks.org