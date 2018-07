22-year-old identified as victim in Toole Smith Rd. shooting

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. last night (7/11) in Swansea.

According to Fisher, 22-year-old Robert William All, Jr. was found after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

All was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.