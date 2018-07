701 Whaley showcases “Uncovered”

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Art is not only in the eye of the beholder, now it’s also on display at a new Contemporary Art Center at 701 Whaley.

The exhibit entitled Uncovered features paintings and installations by artist Yvette Cummings.

Cummings says the work represents a moment of transition between memories of child abuse and the dynamics of being a mother.

The exhibit runs through August 26th.