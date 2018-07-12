Build-A-Bear creates chaos in malls across the country with ‘pay your age’ promotion

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Build-A-Bear workshop had people flocking to malls across the country today with their “pay your age” promotion.

One Midlands mom, Melanie Robinson, and her daughters Rebecca and Raven were able to snap some pictures of the hundreds of people who waited at Columbiana Centre to take advantage of the deal.

The promotion was such a success that the store sold out of bears.

According to the company’s website, vouchers are available for the store’s bonus club members. You can find that voucher on the Build-A-Bear Facebook page.