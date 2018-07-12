Lexington Deputies are still investigating a fatal shooting in Swansea

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating a shooting that killed one man.

Deputies say they responded to a call late Wednesday night about shots being fired at the 100 block of Toole Smith Road in Swansea.

Investigators found one man who was suffering from a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital early this morning.

Authorities say they are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence for the investigation.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.