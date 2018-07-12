Lexington PD searching for armed robbery suspect
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington PD Chief Terrence Green is looking for the community’s help in identifying a male subject who was involved in a recent armed robbery outside of the Shary’s Cuts for Kids at 918 North Lake Drive.
On Tuesday (7/10) at approximately 2:50 p.m., a male subject approached an elderly female victim in the parking lot with a knife and demanded money. The victim did not have any money, so the subject fled on foot.
The subject was described as a white male, between ages 17-21. He is said to be approximately 5’10” in height with a slender build and shaggy brown hair. He was dressed in an orange t-shirt with a dark blue or black polo shirt over it, tan shorts and wearing a grey cap with large, dark sunglasses.
The subject may have been assisted by an accomplice who was seen driving a gold sedan in the parking lot just before the robbery attempt.