Lexington PD searching for armed robbery suspect

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington PD Chief Terrence Green is looking for the community’s help in identifying a male subject who was involved in a recent armed robbery outside of the Shary’s Cuts for Kids at 918 North Lake Drive.

On Tuesday (7/10) at approximately 2:50 p.m., a male subject approached an elderly female victim in the parking lot with a knife and demanded money. The victim did not have any money, so the subject fled on foot.

The subject was described as a white male, between ages 17-21. He is said to be approximately 5’10” in height with a slender build and shaggy brown hair. He was dressed in an orange t-shirt with a dark blue or black polo shirt over it, tan shorts and wearing a grey cap with large, dark sunglasses.

The subject may have been assisted by an accomplice who was seen driving a gold sedan in the parking lot just before the robbery attempt.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or knows the identity of the male subject involved in this crime, are asked to contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

CALL – 1-888-CRIME-SC.

WEBSITE – . Click on the “Submit a Tip” tab. www.midlandscrimestoppers.com . Click on the “Submit a Tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD – The new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.