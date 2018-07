Riverbanks Zoo needs your help naming lion cubs

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Riverbanks Zoo is looking for the community’s help to name their new lion cubs.

Voting is open now to name the 3 female cubs on the zoo’s website.

There are six names to choose from: Amara, Asha, Koda, Kengeza, Bakari and Zari.

You can vote for your favorite names, as well as learn the meaning behind each name.

Voting ends Thursday, July 19, at 5 p.m.