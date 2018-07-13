City announces plans to remove bike lanes from Farrow Rd.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – City Manager Teresa Wilson has announced that the city plans to complete a lane reversal on Farrow Rd., which will include the removal of bike lanes.

Wilson stated, “Based on a significant amount of feedback provided by residents from the communities in the area, a decision was made to move forward with a lane reversal and return that section of Farrow Road back to its original state. We are taking this action in order to be responsive to our citizens and move forward based on information received during the recent public meetings.”

Bike lanes no more! Public push back has succeeded and the @CityofColumbia has decided to reverse construction of bike lanes on Farrow Road and return it to its previous four-lane setup. #SCnews pic.twitter.com/JCcDWtGivj — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) July 13, 2018



The process will begin on Tuesday, July 17th. The project will return Farrow Rd. back to its previous four-lane configuration and is

The current temporary traffic controls will st

ay in place during resurfacing, however, two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the process. Construction is expected to take place during normal business hours.

The new surface material may be slightly different in color but will provide a smooth ride for motorists. Once new asphalt is down, temporary paint will mark the lane configuration until the curing process allows for thermoplastic paint installation (expected to be 30 days from asphalt installation). The City of Columbia urges drivers to anticipate delays during construction and to obey all traffic signs and lane modifications.

For questions and updates on this project please visit the City/Public Works Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cocpublicworks.