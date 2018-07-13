Four Unclaimed Veterans Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors in Fort Jackson Cemetery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Four veterans’ cremated remains were unclaimed by family leaving their final resting space in limbo. Friday, the American Legion Post 193 of Chapin stepped in and made sure the veterans received the respect they deserve by laying them to rest at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Some were surprised at how many fellow veterans came out to say a final goodbye to four service members they didn’t even know.

Grey skies loomed over as dozens of people came together to honor 4 veterans and lay them to rest with full military honors. U.S. Marine Cpl. Robert Young, Marine Cpl. Michael Kopp, Army Private Patricia Green, and Army Private Leroy McAllister finally have a place where they can rest in peace.

“I just thank everyone who came out here, it really feels like a family. Just looking around there are no strangers here, even though we’ve never meet. There are no strangers,” Francisco Alcantar said, a Master Sgt. with the Army.

Members of the Patriot Guard escorted the four to their final resting spot. Many of those who were in attendance said it was their honor to be at the service paying their respect to those who sacrificed for the country.

“No, I’m sorry I had to come to this, but i’m glad I was able to be a part of this and make sure they got their due honor,’ Chris Hill said. Hill is the Fairfield County Coroner and a veteran himself. He respectfully accepted two of the folded flags. For him the service was a reminder that serving your country means no one is forgotten or left behind.

“The job of county coroner isn’t easy. We’re in charge of finding dispositions, and so we stepped up and did what we had to do,” Hill said.

The veterans laid to rest come from Richland, Lexington, and Fairfield counties. They are no longer unclaimed but reclaimed by their military family.

“We honor them. It’s about them, it’s not about me or us it’s about honoring their sacrifice and what they did. The tragedy is there so many of them served years ago and everyone forgot about that. And then they went through some difficult times and hard times and people gave up on them. But we don’t give up on them, they’re still our brother and sister and we’re going to honor them,” Richard Mullinax said, Chaplain with the American Legion Post 193.

“To pay my respects to them and all the soldiers who have served and are serving, means the world,” Alcantar said.

Chapin’s American Legion is trying to do a service for all unclaimed veterans but said people would be surprised how many unclaimed vets there are. If you would like to learn more about how you can help their mission, please click the link here.