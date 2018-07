President Trump travels ahead of meeting with Putin

Washington, DC¬† (WOLO) — President Trump is in the UK wrapping up his NATO trip, spending time with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen of England.

This is happening as the Justice Department indicts 12 Russian Military Intel officers for the DNC hacking just days before the President meets one on one with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

ABC’s Stephanie Ramos reports from Washignton.