RCSD investigating Friday night shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – RCSD responded to shots fired call Friday evening just after 8 p.m.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 2800 block of English Avenue.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest but had been transported to a nearby hospital before deputies arrived.

The status of his condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with ABC Columbia News for more updates as they become available.