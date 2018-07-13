RCSD’s Kevin Lawrence reflects on time with “Live PD” as he says goodbye to the hit show

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Each week the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is featured on the hit A&E series “Live PD.”

One of the show’s most popular deputies says he’s leaving the show though after a promotion within the Department.

ABC Columbia’s Claire Richardson got a chance to ride along with Kevin Lawrence as he says goodbye to a show he says has changed his life.

Watch the video above for the full story.

