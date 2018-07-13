Sheriff warns of phone scam claiming to use OCSO name in Orangeburg

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a scam arose on Friday with the perpetrator posing as the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff said Orangeburg County residents have received calls from a “Capt. Green” stating they have missed court and will be fined $1,200.

“This is a scam of the worst kind, and we are recommending you do not follow the instructions given,” Ravenell said. “Residents who have never had a criminal record are being threatened with one, if they don’t comply with paying a fine.”

Report an incident if you are called with this type of message.

The potential victims are given the number 803-395-0100, which goes to a voicemail claiming to be from the OCSO.

“It even gives the genuine warning that ‘if this is an emergency, hang up and dial 911,'” the sheriff said. “It is still a scam.”

The voicemail instructs callers to leave their name and contact information. A “deputy” will call them back later, they are told.

The sheriff said the victim is instructed to load a green dot card to be used to pay the victim’s “fine,” which in turn is then said to make the possible charge go away.

If anyone genuinely missed court, they will be sent a letter rather than a be notified via a call that threatens a fine.

“We’re working on this right now,” Ravenell said. “We’re leaving our own message on the voicemail – we’re coming for you.”