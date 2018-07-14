1 hospitalized after shooting with officer outside a SC hotel

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) – An armed hotel patron is recovering after being wounded during a shootout with South Carolina police.

Media organizations report that the bullets started flying Saturday afternoon outside the Hilton Garden Inn in Florence.

Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt said officers were responding to the hotel after a call about a person carrying the gun. Brandt said shots were fired between officers and the person, and the person was wounded.

Police have released few details and it’s not clear whether the person was shot by police. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in the incident.

