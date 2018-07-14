Bond denied for Sumter man accused of shooting at multiple family members

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – Bond was denied Saturday morning for a man charged after shooting at multiple family members following an argument earlier this week.

Steven VanBuren, 26, of 116-A Hoyt St., is being charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of attempted murder. He is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center where bond was denied on the attempted murder charges. A $5,000 surety bond was set on the weapons charge.

An incident report indicates that relatives, including his mother and two half-sisters, were at VanBuren’s home Tuesday when he pulled a handgun during an argument. Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. when VanBuren began firing at them as they ran from the home.

One of the relatives was holding an infant when the gunfire began. However, no one was injured.

VanBuren has an extensive criminal history that includes multiple weapons-related charges. At the time of this week’s shooting, VanBuren was out on bond for an unrelated attempted murder case in October 2016. In that incident, a North Carolina man was shot and injured following an argument during a gathering on Crescent Avenue.

An investigation in the Hoyt Street incident is continuing.