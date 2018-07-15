Fireflies fall in New Jersey in Lakewood series opener

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Scott Manea has been on a rampage to begin the month of July. The catcher doubled again on Saturday and drove in another run in Columbia’s 5-2 loss to Lakewood. Manea is hitting .307 (12-for-39) in 12 July games with eight of his 12 hits being doubles. The Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, native has also knocked in 12 during that stretch.

Manea and the Fireflies were within a run in the seventh before Lakewood (14-8, 55-36) sprung for three runs. Columbia (10-12, 44-45) added a score in the eighth but the late-inning rally was not enough. The BlueClaws claimed the series opener.

In addition to Manea’s efforts at the plate, Matt Winaker laced a pair of hits, including a triple. Zach Rheams also reached safely three times on Saturday. In his first three starts with Columbia, Rheams has reached base safely seven times.

Also worth noting, Fireflies starter Marcel Renteria was activated from the disabled list and started for the first time since May 21. The righty hurled two scoreless frames in his return and struck out a batter.

SCORING SUMMARY :

Bottom 5 – Nick Maton scores two runs on a bloop single into centerfield. LWD 2, COL 0

Top 7 – Hansel Moreno drives in Dionis Paulino from second base with a single up the middle. LWD 2, COL 1

Bottom 7 – Simon Muzziotti triples in Dalton Guthrie … Jake Scheiner plates Muzziotti with a single … Maton’s double extends Lakewood’s lead to four runs. LWD 5, COL 1

Top 8 – Scott Manea drives in Matt Winaker who triples with one out in the frame. LWD 5, COL 2

The Fireflies and BlueClaws battle again on Sunday at 1:05 ET. Right-hander Zac Rennie (0-0, 2.25) takes the FirstEnergy Park mound for Columbia. You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the iHeartRadio Radio app starting at 12:45 p.m.