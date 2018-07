Millions in unclaimed property could be yours

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You may have some money out there and not event know it.

Today State Treasurer Curtis Loftis issued a reminder to South Carolinians that his office has more than 550 million dollars in unclaimed property.

The money comes from places like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, and unclaimed insurance proceeds.

to find out if you have any unclaimed money go to the treasurers web site here: https://treasurer.sc.gov/