SCANA closer to possible merger with Dominion

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — SCANA is one step closer to a merger with Virginia-based power company Dominion.

Friday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruled in favor of the merger.

the Virginia Utility has offered rebates of one thousand dollars to customers of SCANA subsidiary

SCE&G.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper spent more than 9 billion dollars on two failed nuclear reactors.

A spokesperson for Dominion says his company will make an effort to repair the damage done.