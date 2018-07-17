Man accused of firing Shots at Police in SC Hotel parking lot Dies

AP,

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man shot by a police officer in the parking lot of a South Carolina hotel has died.
Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said the man fired at the officer first at the Hilton Garden Inn around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 68-year-old Jethro Benjamin died a few hours later at the hospital.
Wukela said in a statement that officers came to the hotel because of a 911 call about a man with a gun and Benjamin was ordered to drop the weapon before he fired.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

Share

Related

Last Orangeburg inmate who escaped from jail has b...
‘Possible serial killer’ wanted in con...
California firefighters struggle to contain deadly...
Coroner: Heat Related Death in Kershaw County

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android