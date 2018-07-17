Motorcyclist Charged in Death of Pedestrian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ A motorcyclist has been arrested and charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian in South Carolina last month.

News outlets reported that 24-year-old Sean Austin Merriman of Ladson turned himself into police Monday and was charged with reckless homicide.

Fifty-five-year-old Damian Lawton Brown of North Charleston was struck and killed June 23 in North Charleston.

Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said witnesses said Merriman’s motorcycle struck a concrete median and flipped across three lanes. The bike hit Brown, who was talking on a sidewalk. He died later that night at Trident Medical Center.

It was not known if Merriman has an attorney yet.

