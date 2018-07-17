Mullen holding Gators accountable for behavior

Florida coach Dan Mullen believes his team has improved its behavior accountability since he took charge of the program eight months ago.

“Every day we talk about decision making — how that decision is going to affect you, how it affects your teammates, how does it affect your family, how does it affect our football program?” Mullen said Tuesday during the Southeastern Conference’s annual preseason media gathering. “We talk about that constantly for them.”

After nine seasons at Mississippi State, Mullen returned to help the Gators regain their footing. Florida won the 2006 and ’08 national titles during Mullen’s stay as offensive coordinator, but the Gators have struggled on and off the field in recent years.

They haven’t won an SEC title in 10 years, a considerable drought for a program that earned eight league championships from 1991-2008. Last year’s team went 4-7 and was further embarrassed when nine players were arrested on felony fraud charges and suspended for the season.

For running back Jordan Scarlett, the Gators’ leading rusher in 2016, and four other players who have since rejoined the team, Mullen wants the entire locker room to hold each other accountable.

“Stick up and look out for each other as a team,” Mullen said. “That’s a huge thing. If your actions are not helping us achieve those goals, we need to reevaluate your actions.”