RCSD holds active shooter training at Dent Middle School

Richland County, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department held an active shooter training today as a precaution if tragedy were to strike a Midlands school.

The event was held at Dent Middle School this afternoon.

A spokesperson for RCSD says exercises like this provide real-time examples of how deputies would respond in this type of event.

RCSD holds several active shooter training sessions each year.