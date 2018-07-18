Colonial Life Arena to host USA Basketball exhibition

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The 2018 USA Basketball Women’s National Team, led by South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley will tip-off its journey to the 2018 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Columbia, SC.

Fans will have the opportunity to cheer on the U.S. in a Red-White exhibition game at 7 p.m. on September 5 at Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets for the game go on sale tomorrow (7/19) 10 a.m. and will be available online at ticketmaster.com, in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena and by phone at 800-745-3000.

“I’m extremely excited about our schedule,” said USA and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for our country to see our national team compete on American soil. The more people who get a chance to see quality play from our national team will bring more excitement to women’s basketball in general.”

The 2018-20 USA Basketball Women’s National Team currently includes former Gamecocks Allisha Gray, Tiffany Mitchel, and A’ja Wilson along with other basketball greats such as Brittney Griner and Maya Moore.