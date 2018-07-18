Former Police Chief Arrested For Having “Sweet ‘n Low Packet” Amount of Methamphetamine In His Bedroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– “If I could strangle him, I’d strangle him… but I can’t. But what we can do is arrest him. And that’s what we did,” Sheriff Lott said about the betrayal he felt from his former colleague and former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott. Scott was arrested for being in possession of drugs. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, and Sheriff Lott said he is mad, sad, and extremely disappointed.

Richland County’s Fugitive Task Force was looking for a fugitive from Lexington who had listed an address, which happened to be Scott’s house. From there, deputies say they say saw drugs in plain sight.

Randy Scott worked as Columbia Police Chief from 2010-2013. He even was as a deputy at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department before and after his tenure as police chief. However, Sheriff lot said that is not going to have any bearing on their investigation.

“We locked him up last night. I think that’s going to send the signal we’re going to investigate fairly. We got a search warrant. We didn’t hesitate going in, we didn’t hesitate searching, and we didn’t hesitate putting handcuffs on him and putting him in jail,” Lott said.

Deputies also arrested Tyrik Wilson, who was the fugitive they were looking for because of drug charges, and Jessica Olin for possession of heroin. There were seven people in Scott’s house, but neither RCSD or Scott’s lawyers could clarify the relationship between them.

“As I understand it, they found less than a gram of, it hasn’t been tested yet at all, but less than a gram– less than a sweet and low pack, of drugs. I think they said they found it in Mr. Scott’s bedroom,” Pete Strom said, one of Scott’s attorneys said.

Sheriff Lott confirmed they have not tested the substance they found in Scott’s bedroom but said that is because they thought fentanyl might be in the methamphetamine. As for Scott’s team of three lawyers, they said Scott’s only mistake was taking in Wilson to help him get back on his feet.

“He had some legal issues, he was down on some money. He just needed some help to get back on his feet and Randy’s the type of person that’s trying to help the community. He’s always been doing that,” Mark Schnee said, another attorney for Scott. Bakari Sellers is the third lawyer assisting in Scott’s case.

Scott was able to get out of jail with a $5,500 bond. Sheriff Lott said they’re not done with the investigation and more charges could come up since they also found weapons in Scott’s house.