Huge Iceberg

Imagine waking up one morning to find this huge iceberg outside your window. That’s what happened in this village in northwestern Greenland. Its weight is estimated to be 12 million tons! From bottom to top it’s 660 feet with roughly half of that sticking up out of the water. The threat? If it melts quickly and falls apart, it will create a huge wave that could swallow up the village. See the complete story here.

https://www.livescience.com/63081-giant-iceberg-threatens-greenland-village.html?utm_source=ls-newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20180718-ls