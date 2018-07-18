Irmo’s Dustin Johnson wins a trophy without hitting a shot

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Dustin Johnson won another trophy on Tuesday without even hitting a shot.

Johnson was presented the Mark H. McCormack Award for being No. 1 in the world ranking for the most weeks last year. Johnson reached No. 1 with his victory in the Genesis Open at Riviera on Feb. 19 and kept it the rest of the year.

He is in good shape to win it again in 2018. Johnson already has been No. 1 for all but four weeks that Justin Thomas occupied the top spot.

Johnson still has a long way to go to catch Tiger Woods, who won the award 14 times.

Johnson already has won twice this season on the PGA Tour, at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and FedEx St. Jude Classic.