Iceberg Birth

Check out this video of an iceberg breaking off from Greenland. https://youtu.be/7tyfSlnMe8E

This was caught on tape by scientists from New York University. What’s staggering is that this iceberg is roughly 4 miles long! This picture shows the scale of the iceberg superimposed over Manhattan.

For the full story see: http://earthsky.org/earth/watch-4-mile-iceberg-greenland-glacier-collapse-into-ocean?utm_source=EarthSky+News&utm_campaign=c78bbe3455-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_02_02_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c643945d79-c78bbe3455-395281113

