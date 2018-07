Thousands of dollars of boat parts stolen from Columbia business

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Someone stole thousands of dollars worth of boat parts and police need your help tracking them down.

Columbia Police say the person pictured above stole two boat motor parts worth more than $2,000 from Carolina Boatworks.

It happened off Pontiac Center Drive back on July 13th.

If you have any information please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.