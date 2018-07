USC Pigskin Poets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tomorrow some Gamecock players will trade in their helmets for books and you can see them up close and personal.

members of the Football team, Cheerleaders, and Cocky will all take part in the annual Pigskin Poets program.

The program is designed to encourage summer reading. The event takes place at Drew Wellness Center from 3pm to 4:30pm tomorrow, and it is free.