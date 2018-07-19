Wanted “armed and dangerous” fugitive on the run

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a a man considered armed and dangerous.

According to authorities, 35 year old Gabrielle Chase Watts is a fugitive on the run wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary assault and battery. Officials say back in June 9th of this year, Watts is accused of forcing his way into a home in the 14 hundred block of Oakcrest Drive, hit the victim and held them at gunpoint while the home was burglarized.



If you have information that can help authorities you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888- Crime- SC