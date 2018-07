49th Anniversary of Human’s First Steps on the Moon

Today is the 49th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldin’s walk on the moon. As Armstrong took his first step on the moon he uttered the famous words, “That is one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind.”

They were part of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon that take-off to landing lasted 8 days. Here’s a complete article with timeline of the entire mission.