Lion cubs at Riverbanks Zoo have new names!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Three lion cubs at the Riverbanks Zoo officially have names!

Nearly 14,000 people voted in an online poll and the results are in.

The name with the most votes was “Amara” which is Nigerian for Grace.

In second place, was “Asha” meaning life or lively in Swahili.

Finally, “Zari,” which is another Swahili name, meaning Golden.

The lion cubs, all females, are on exhibit now at the zoo.