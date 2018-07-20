Richland Deputies arrest an armed and dangerous fugitive

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Deputies say an armed and dangerous fugitive who was wanted for an armed burglary in June was arrested without incident last night.

Deputies say Gabrielle Watts, 35, was arrested in Lexington County at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say on June 9th, Watts and two other accomplices were involved in an armed robbery on the 1300 block of Oakcrest Drive, where they broke in the house, hit the victim inside the home and held the victim at gunpoint while stealing multiple items.

Officials say Watts is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Watts is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.