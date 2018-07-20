SC Secretary of State joins “Operation Donate with Honor”, a crackdown against charity fraud

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced today that his office has joined South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the Federal Trade Commission and charity regulators from every state in announcing “Operation Donate with Honor,” a crackdown against fraudulent charities that claim to help veterans and members of the armed services.

“Today, charities regulators across America are standing up for the men and women who have stood up for our freedom,” said Secretary Hammond. “Operation Donate with Honor reminds each of us to stay vigilant when making charitable contributions, and sends a message that exploiting veterans will not be tolerated.”

Hammond encourages potential donors to learn how to spot fraudulent and deceptive solicitations and make sure their contributions actually benefit veterans and service members.

When considering making a charitable contribution, donors should check the Secretary of State’s website to see if the charity is registered to solicit in South Carolina and what percentage of its expenditures were used for charitable programs in the previous year.