Augusta outlasts Columbia in extras

COLUMBIA, SC – Yeizo Campos flashed five scoreless innings and recorded four strikeouts out of the bullpen for the Fireflies on Saturday night. The righty was on fire the moment he entered the game, retiring the first 11 batters. Despite the strong outing, the GreenJackets outlasted the Fireflies 7-5 in 11 frames at Spirit Communications Park.

Columbia (12-16, 46-49) had an opportunity to pose a threat, game tied 3-3, in the bottom of the ninth, but Augusta’s (12-17, 49-48) defense came up clutch. After Hansel Moreno led off the stanza with a single,Edgardo Fermin bunted the baseball on top of the plate (fair ball). GreenJackets catcher Rob Calabrese quickly pounced on the ball and turned a double play.

The series finale between the Fireflies and GreenJackets is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. on Sunday at Spirit Communications Park. RHP Luc Rennie (1-0, 1.23) starts on the mound for Columbia and faces LHP Caleb Baragar (0-1, 5.22). You can listen to the action starting at 1:45 p.m. on FOX SPORTS RADIO 1400 AM or online at columbiafireflies.com. The game is also available to watch live on MiLB.tv.

Fireflies Media Relations contributed to this article.