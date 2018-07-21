Lattimore continues to give back to Columbia youth with free camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – While some of the youngest kids he’s coaching may not have seen him don the garnet and black at Williams-Brice, electrifying Gamecock fans every Saturday, Marcus Lattimore still is a role model to the youth of South Carolina.

While injuries ended his playing days, his love of football, teaching, and helping has continued to shine bright across South Carolina, like it did for those at Owens Field Park Saturday morning.

Alongside First Choice Medicaid, the former Carolina running back, now Director of Player Development held his fourth and final free youth camp of the summer, working with kids ages five to 12.

Now working with the Gamecocks as a member of Will Muschamp’s coaching staff, Lattimore’s foundation can no longer run camps for high school-aged players who could or are recruits of the USC program.