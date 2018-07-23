Multiple people injured during shooting near Pelion
(photo: LCSD)
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — We continue to follow developing news out of Lexington where the Sheriff’s Department tells us multiple people have been injured in a shooting at the intersection of Pelion Road and Sand Spur Drive
Authorities are just getting to the scene to begin their investigation into what may have happened. In a tweet released within the hour, the Department says:
#BREAKING: We’re in the early stages of a shooting investigation at a home in the 300 block of Sand Spur Rd near Pelion. Multiple people injured. Active search underway for suspect. Call @MidlandsCrime with tips and info. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/n9Z0XGrVLA
— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 23, 2018
ABC Columbia has a crew on the scene and will bring you the very latest updates as soon as they become available on air and online.