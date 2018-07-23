Multiple people injured during shooting near Pelion

pelion-shooting-1 (photo: LCSD)

pelion-shooting-2



(photo: LCSD)

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — We continue to follow developing news out of Lexington where the Sheriff’s Department tells us multiple people have been injured in a shooting at the intersection of Pelion Road and Sand Spur Drive

Authorities are just getting to the scene to begin their investigation into what may have happened. In a tweet released within the hour, the Department says:

#BREAKING: We’re in the early stages of a shooting investigation at a home in the 300 block of Sand Spur Rd near Pelion. Multiple people injured. Active search underway for suspect. Call @MidlandsCrime with tips and info. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/n9Z0XGrVLA — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 23, 2018

ABC Columbia has a crew on the scene and will bring you the very latest updates as soon as they become available on air and online.