NASA Probe to Study the Sun – Helping to Protect Us

Starting next month the Parker Solar Probe will embark on a 7-year mission to try and uncover some mysteries of our sun. If successful, the research will help to protect us from some of the devastation that the sun can cause earth. LifeScience.com says it this way.

“Parker’s main science goals are to understand how the solar wind is accelerated and why the corona is superhot. These are important science and exploration questions, Christian said. The sun periodically sends out solar flares and, along with them, coronal mass ejections that can carry dangerous charged particles across the solar system.”

Here’s a link to the complete article:

https://www.livescience.com/63130-will-solar-probe-touch-the-sun.html?utm_source=ls-newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20180723-ls