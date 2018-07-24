Craig’s hoop dreams come true after signing with Nuggets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Torrey Craig’s basketball journey led him to the other side of the world, but his biggest dreams from his days growing up in South Carolina were fulfilled this summer.

The Columbia born, USC Upstate alum played for three season in the Australian National Basketball League before earning a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets last season, splitting time in the NBA and the G League. Craig made 39 appearances in the Association as a rookie, starting five times for the Nuggets, while also playing in 15 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

After fielding offers from six to seven teams as a free agent, Craig resigned with Denver for a two-year, $4.1 million deal, establishing himself as an everyday player in the best league in the world.

Craig scored 32 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in his SC Pro-Am debut Sunday night, leading Bakari Sellers All-Stars to a 119-97 victory over Knights Concrete. The second day of games at Heathwood Hall begins Wednesday.