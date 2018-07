Kilauea Volcano Factoids

There’s been a lot of press coverage around Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano, but did you know this latest eruption has been going on since 1983. It’s brought a lot of attention recently because on May 3, of this year the volcano erupted dramatically – that was several hours after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island. For a complete description of the volcano, see: https://www.livescience.com/27622-kilauea.html