Columbia Police charge man in Kent Street stabbing death

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Officers have charged a suspect connected to the stabbing death on Kent Street earlier this month.

Officers arrested suspect Antonio Alston, 39, Monday night during a traffic stop with the Swansea Police Department.

Police say Alston is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators say on July 8th, Alston got into an argument with the victim, Rodney Parish Stewart, 33, before stabbing him multiple times in the chest on 2417 Kent Street in Richland County.

Officials say Stewart died at the hospital five days later.

Authorities say Alston is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.