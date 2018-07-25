Demi Lovato’s Substance Abuse Journey Similar To Those In South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Demi Lovato’s story is like many others here in South Carolina. Thousands of people are on their own journey to recovering from substance abuse right here in Richland and Lexington County. What happened to Demi Lovato is heartbreaking, but it is a story of hope.

Pop star Demi Lovato is a role model to many around the world. Admired for her honesty with her substance use and mental health disorders. Those at LRADAC are encouraged by the impact she’s having on the substance abuse disorders even though Lovato has had a setback in her recovery.

“It starts conversations that might not have happened. It does start to reduce the stigma, it does start to educate that substance misuse is a disease. It educates them to know if they need to get help if they’re feeling a type of way,” Kaytee Watson said, LRADAC’s executive director.

Watson said right now the spotlight is only on Lovato’s mishap. She wants those here in South Carolina to know there are plenty of resources out there for those struggling with substance use disorders and there are tons of success stories.

“Setbacks are a part of the recovery process, it will happen. But recovery and long-term successful recovery is real and it can happen,” Watson said.

Watson said having celebrity role models go through difficult experiences and having their journey be publicized can actually help others going through the same issues.

“And it also shows them that no matter who you are, no matter what your status in the world, no matter your name, you are not immune to developing a substance abuse disorder. You’re not a bad person, you’re not a wrong person, you’re just a person. And it kind of humanizes those celebrities for many people,” Watson said.

If you would like to help LRADAC in their mission of ending substance use, you can learn more about their 40th Anniversary party here. The proceeds raised during the fundraiser will help sponsor their recovery scholarships. Those are for people who cannot afford the help themselves. LRADAC helps males, females, adolescents, and pregnant mothers regardless of their ability to pay for treatment.