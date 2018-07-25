Deputies search for person of interest in North East burglaries

MALLET-HILL-1 (photo: RCSD)

MALLET-HILL-2



Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a person of interest they say has been seen in the area of several North east burglaries. Authorities think the woman captured here on this home surveillance camera may have information about the incidents that could help their ongoing investigation.

Deputies say July 12th they were called to the 60 block of Mallet Hill Road after a home alarm went off. When authorities arrived they found the front door of the home kicked in. After reviewing evidence, Deputies say they saw the woman in this video ring the door bell, and a short time later two men approached the home where they are accused of kicking in the door, doing at least 5 hundred dollars of damage to the home.

Deputies say this same woman has been spotted on multiple home surveillance cameras and is believed to have information that authorities think may help in their ongoing investigation.

If you recognize this woman, or have any information that may help Sheriff’s, you are urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC