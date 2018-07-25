Fireflies Split Doubleheader Against Braves On Tuesday

ROME, GA – Nicolas Debora tossed the final three frames in game two of the doubleheader and lifted the Fireflies to a 3-2 win. Debora matched a season high with five strikeouts and did not walk a batter. Meanwhile, in game one, Rome edged Columbia 4-1 at State Mutual Stadium.

Simon also aided Columbia (14-17, 48-50) on the mound through the first half of game two. The southpaw logged four innings, did not walk a batter, and registered three strikeouts. It was the 21-year-old’s second outing since coming off the disabled list.

Matt Winaker highlighted game one with a solo home run in the sixth inning. The 22-year-old finished with two hits and two RBIs during the twin bill.

Moreno and Dionis Paulino contributed with two hits a piece in the second contest.

Chris Viall made his 13th start of the season for the Fireflies in game one. The righty lasted five innings, allowed seven hits, yielded four runs and punched out four batters.

Columbia and Rome (14-18, 54-47) play game three of this series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium and you can listen to the action starting at 12:45 on FOX SPORTS Radio 1400 AM or online at columbiafireflies.com. RHP Tony Dibrell (4-5, 3.38) is on the mound for the Fireflies and faces RHP Alan Rangel (3-6, 5.15).

Fireflies Media Relations contributed to this article.