Mars Getting Very Close

On July 31st Mars will be closer than it has been in 15 years: roughly 36 million miles away. Now that doesn’t sound very close, but it’ll make Mars appear 5 times brighter than normal. Over the next several weeks you’ll be able to see the bright orange “star” high in the southern sky. Here’s a complete article on Mars. https://www.space.com/40588-mars-at-opposition.html