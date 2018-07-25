Newest Gamecocks excited to learn under Staley

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina’s 2018 recruiting class consists of four newcomers to the program, all of whom are excited to continue building the Gamecocks program.

Clemson graduate transfer Nelly Perry was joined by freshman Victaria Saxton, Elysa Wesolek, and McDonald’s All-American Destanni Henderson Tuesday as they spoke with the local media for the first time since arriving at USC. The players described their early tenures at their new school and what it’s been like to be coached by Dawn Staley.

