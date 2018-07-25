Panthers arrive in Spartanburg with “mixed emotions”

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Carolina Panthers officially checked in to their dorm rooms at Wofford College Wednesday, signaling the start of another training camp for the franchise.

For the younger players, training camp can be an exciting time to bond with teammates and focus on making improvements for the upcoming season.

But for the more experienced veterans, training camp can become dull after awhile.

“It’s mixed emotions. Coming down here and leaving your family is obviously tough, and it gets harder as the years go on,” said tight end Greg Olsen, who is entering his 12th NFL season. “But once you get down here and you get into a rhythm, it’s something I still enjoy doing.”

Second-year running back Christian McCaffrey sees it differently.

“Any time that you can get that feeling back where all the guys are hanging out together, working out together and cracking jokes together, it’s a good thing,” he said Wednesday. “We’re excited.”

The Panthers start training camp Thursday at 6 p.m.