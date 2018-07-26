Former Gamecock Andre Goodman starts coaching career at Hammond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock defensive back Andre Goodman began a new chapter of this life Thursday.

The 10-year NFL veteran officially hung up the cleats for the whistle, taking over as defensive backs coach for 15-time SCISA champion Hammond.

Goodman spent the last year with the Miami Dolphins organization, and prior to that, was the Director of Player Development at South Carolina. He played at USC from 1998-2001, before starting his NFL career with the Detroit Lions in 2002 and ending his decade-long services with the Denver Broncos.

Goodman says he made the choice to go into coaching because of his son.

“My son’s here at this school. I’ve never coached or chosen it as a profession,” said Goodman Thursday. “But I’m encouraged by the fact that he (Fabian Goodman) has two more years of high school and I can be a part of it.”

Hammond opens the season against Charlotte Country Day on August 17.